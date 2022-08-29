SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County, along with four other retailers in Pennsylvania, sold a winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth a jackpot prize of $127,000.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000.

The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding.

The winning ticket in Monroe county was sold at Sheetz in the 2000 block of Route 611 in Swiftwater.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.