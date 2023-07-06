WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 12-year-old boy riding a bike was hit by an SUV and sent to the hospital.

According to the Watsontown Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the area of Main Street and Matchin Street for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, police said they found a 12-year-old boy had ridden his bicycle into the path of a Subaru SUV that was driving along Main Street.

The boy was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment.