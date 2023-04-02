UPDATE: Police say Nevaeh Matthews has returned home and is safe, she is no longer missing.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-year-old girl from Scranton was reported missing last night and returned home in the morning.

12-year-old Nevaeh Matthews was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1300 block of Irving Avenue in Scranton.

Police say she was last seen on foot going North towards the 1300 block of South Webster Avenue.

Matthews was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie with a flower that says “you are my sunshine.” She was wearing black leggings, black sneakers and had her hair tied up in a bun.