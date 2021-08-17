12-year-old girl rescued from Minersville house fire dies Sunday

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the girl rescued from a house fire in Schuylkill County died Sunday.

Eyewitness News reported Friday, August 13 that a burning home in Minersville caused a dramatic fire rescue of a 12-year-old girl with autism.

On Tuesday, the Lehigh County Coroner stated Nyah Ann Barwell was pronounced dead on August 15 at 10 a.m. at Leigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

According to the coroner, the cause of death is complications of inhalation injuries that were caused by the house fire.

Barnwell’s death is ruled accidental, in addition, her death is being investigated by the Minersville Police Department.