VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.

State troopers are currently investigating this incident and anyone with information regarding it should contact Trooper Bowers at the Milton State Police Barracks at (570)524-2662.