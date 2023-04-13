HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dozen people are out of their homes after a fire swept through a double-block home Wednesday night.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. when a small kitchen fire escalate into something much bigger. The house is boarded up where the fire broke out at the corner of North Peace and 4th Streets.

Hazleton Fire Department tells Eyewitness News someone was cooking in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment at 583 North Peace Street when a grease fire sparked.

A resident went to grab a fire extinguisher across the room but then feared the fast-spreading flames. She ran from the apartment and alerted neighbors to get out. Police also showed up and helped people evacuate.

Firefighters worked to douse the fire and prevent flames from spreading to a neighboring home. The second home sustained some exterior damage. The duplex where the fire started is still standing but seriously damaged.

Crews say most of the 12 people chased by the fire are children and no one was hurt.

The deputy chief tells us some of the fire victims were able to find a place to stay on their own and the red cross is helping the rest.