WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some fun and friendly competition took place early Sunday in Wilkes-Barre, but that fun was not centered on land.

Organizers held the 11th Annual Dragon Boat Races Sunday on the Susquehanna River. They say this is a fun and positive way to bring the community together for a good time.

They’re called the Dragon Boat Races, 200-meter rowing races on the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre, and the racing is harder than it looks.

“It’s really fun it’s tougher than we thought so everybody really has to row at the same time or else you’re not going as fast as you want to go,” said competitor Jennifer Kobilinski.

There’s a variety of teams here competing today from coworkers getting together to have a good time and bond, to college teams. But the one goal they all have in common is to have a good time.

“It’s a great team-building experience. We have about 14,000 employees and we’re all spread out. You know some work in the courthouse and some work at Penn Place. I work at the train station you know we’re all over so this is a chance for some of us to get together,” said another competitor Alan Stout.

Live music helped keep the crowd entertained between races.

Whether on dry land or on the Susquehanna, the Dragon Boat Races are a great way to get people out and enjoy the great outdoors.

“What they expect here today is first of all a day along the river, a day of instant competition and overall satisfaction in doing something that they probably would have never done in their entire life,” said Dragon Boat Races organizer John Maday.

Organizers say they start planning for the year ahead just weeks after the competition is over.