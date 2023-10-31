CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of stone from a trucking and excavating company in August.

According to PSP, on Monday, August 28, around 8:33 a.m., unknown suspects stole $3,000 worth of 2-B modified stone and 2-A modified stone valued $8,000, totaling $11,000.

PSP says the stone was stolen from 1628 Route 209 in Chestnut Hill Township in Monroe County. The modified stone belonged to Latona Trucking and Excavating, based in Pittston, Luzerne County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.