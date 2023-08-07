LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The state prosecutor’s office recently filed a public notice wanting someone to claim ownership of over $100,000 seized during a traffic stop in Lackawanna County.

According to documents filed, a trooper pulled over a rented Nissan Pathfinder with California plates on January 13, 2021, on Interstate 380 South in Roaring Brook Township.

The driver of the car, a man from New York, told state police he had been visiting an aunt in Syracuse, and troopers later discovered he had no authorization to drive the rental car, officials stated. This caused state police to impound the Nissan.

Once the car was impounded investigators said they found $117,980 in cash wrapped in black plastic bags and stowed in the cargo area.

A device was used to check for trace amounts of illegal drugs which showed the cash had been in “close proximity” with cocaine, as stated in court documents.

PSP said the driver denied the cash was his and claimed he didn’t know who it belonged to.

The state attorney general’s office says they want a Lackawanna County judge to give ownership of the money to the government. Law enforcement can legally take property it seizes by claiming it is connected to illegal activity without having to charge anyone with a crime.

Officials state if no one comes forward within the next few weeks, ownership of the cash will pass to the government.