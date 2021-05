MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by another juvenile in Monroe County.

According to a release from state police, the incident happened around 9:30pm Tuesday night, at a residence on Vista Circle in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police said when they arrived on-scene, the boy was found dead from a single gunshot that was discharged from a handgun being handled by another juvenile.

Police are continuing the investigate.