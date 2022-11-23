BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at mile marker 105.8 when rain turned to sleet and the roadway surface became ice covered.

PSP said one car struck the center concrete barrier. The rest of the ten cars spun out and caused a chain-reaction crash. Some cars hit each other, while others struck fixed objects such as the center barrier and guide rails.

Three people, a 65-year-old man, and two women, 58 and 60 years old, were sent to the hospital for injuries, police said.

Only one person was reported to have serious injuries and there is no word on their condition.