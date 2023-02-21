LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday night, some bakers went above and beyond for a good cause.

Keystone College’s Annual Cupcake Challenge kicked off and the competition was fierce.

Although all the bakers were trying to take home the title of Region’s Best Cupcake, the event was held with a more important goal for all, raising money for pancreatic cancer.

Bakers hung up their aprons and showcased their finest work at Keystone College’s 10th Annual Cupcake challenge.

The Under the Stars themed bake-off brought back students from competition’s past.

“I mean come on. We’ve got all these beautiful bakers out here and I’ve been doing this event for maybe the last four years,” said Will Enkulenko from Hersey.

Three judges were selected to pick the winners for professional, home, and junior baking divisions, and competition was stiff.

“Did you see there’s like a dill pickle cupcake?” said Brenda Lidy, Associate Professor for the Hospitality and Business Management Program at Keystone College

Makayla Purdy of Kay’s Cupcakes Creations thought outside of the box and dove into the jar, the pickle jar.

“I love pickles and I love cupcakes so I thought, what better way to throw them in together?” said Purdy.

As people came and went, they were engaging more than just their sweet tooth.

“I had lost my mother to pancreatic cancer and a student in class had just recently lost their aunt to pancreatic cancer,” said Lidy.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The price to enter included these delicious cupcakes. 50/50 raffles and raffle baskets donated by the community contributed to the money raised.

“It’s something that we try to pride ourselves on. Not only the learning aspect of it but giving back to the community and thinking about others instead of ourselves,” said Lidy.

“I think it’s such a wonderful event to be able to just give back to those people that may have suffered with it or have it currently. Nobody here is making a profit off of it and I think that’s awesome,” said Enkulenko.

The 23 bakers that took part sold their creations as a way to give back in the best way they know how.

“It means a lot to come out here and you know and promote my own business and show it off and also all the proceeds go to a good cause and you know people get to eat cupcakes. Which who doesn’t like cupcakes?” said Purdy.

The pickle cupcake was a big “Dill” at the cupcake challenge.