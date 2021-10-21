106-year-old woman’s secret to a long life

WEST LAWN, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Yuengling made a delivery in West Lawn to one of its super fans today.

106-year-old Margaret Dilullo received a larger-than-life beer delivery today from Yuengling. At 106 years old, Dilullo shared the secret behind her long healthy life: drinking a Yuengling lager a day.

To celebrate Dilullo and her unwavering love of Lager, Debbie Yuengling, a sixth-generation Yuengling family member, helped show the family and brewery’s appreciation with a Yuengling Lager truck delivery of beer.

“If I want a beer, I have a beer,” said Dilullo, was thrilled to receive this gift from her favorite beer company.

