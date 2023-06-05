WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been over a century since a coal mining accident claimed the lives of almost 100 miners in Luzerne County and changed the course of mining history in NEPA, yet, many do not know about what happened that day.

104 years ago Monday, 92 coal miners were killed by an explosion in a mine located just about a mile from the heart of Wilkes-Barre.

The accident sparked a change in mining laws, saving thousands of miners throughout history.

On June 5, 1919, nearly 150 coal miners headed to work in the Baltimore Mine Tunnel located just outside of Center City Wilkes-Barre.

More than half of them never came out.

“It was felt in the nearby community. It literally rocked the earth,” said Mark Riccetti Jr., Director of Operations and Programs of the Luzerne County Historical Society

The train of mine cars that day held the miners, their tools, and their equipment. But, they also had a dangerous passenger.

“It also carried at least one and probably two or three cars of black powder for expanding the mine and blowing out walls and things like that,” Riccetti Jr. explained.

About 250 feet down, the black powder sparked the explosion that would go down in history.

92 miners perished from burns, smoke inhalation, and lack of oxygen. Only seven made it out untouched.

“Immediately thereafter, there was of course an inquest. The state government came in and did an investigation, and they could not decisively say what caused it,” Riccetti Jr. continued.

The cause was narrowed down to three theories, a loose electrical wire, an oil lamp, or a lit match.

Although the exact cause is unknown, whatever kickstarted the explosion also started a new era for mining.

“The state came out and said, ‘We’re not finding the miners at fault, but we’re also not finding the Baltimore Mine at fault.’ The state kind of held up their hands and said the mining code at this time is way too vague,” said Riccetti Jr.

In the early ’20s, the mining code was re-written, forbidding the transport of miners and explosives in the same rail car.

The tragedy that resulted in these changes would be memorialized decades later.

In 2014, a historical marker honoring the miners who were killed was placed near where the explosion happened on the corner of Spring and Pine Street.

The marker stands where the miners once worked, reminding Wilkes-Barre residents of local history that is often overlooked.

“This is kind of one of the ‘forgotten’ mine disasters. 92 people perished on a job sight. If anything remotely like that happened today it would be in the national news for weeks,” Riccetti Jr. explained.