100th anniversary Boy Scout summer camp canceled

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Northeastern PA Council has decided to cancel their summer programs at Goose Pond Scout Reservation amid the spread of COVID-19.

In the release, the council stated they have been in contact with health experts, government officials, and other camp professionals and did not take the decision lightly.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that, after a thorough review, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council has decided to suspend our resident camp programs at Goose Pond Scout Reservation for the 2020 summer season.”

The release states that deposits and fees will be refunded but units are encouraged to roll their deposits over to the 2021 season as they celebrate both their 100th and 101st anniversaries.

As soon as health and safety guidelines allow, the council will look into doing day events, merit badge weekends, and adventure weekends.

For more information, you can visit their website.