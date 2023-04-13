EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky PA Lottery player has won a $100K Powerball ticket in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Convenient Food Mart on the 100 block of Main Street in Luzerne sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 Wednesday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-36-41-44-59, and the red Powerball® 4 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The Convenient Food Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.