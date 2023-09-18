EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000.

According to PA Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-11-19-24-46, and the red Powerball® 5 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Fast Lane Mart on South Main Street in Taylor, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.