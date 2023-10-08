HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One family foundation donated more than $100,000 Sunday at City View Park in Hazleton.

A check was presented by the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation to Hazleton youth sports teams, disabled veterans, and community autism programs.

This comes after funds were raised at the third annual Independence Day Charity Event this summer.

The DeAngelo family was excited to recognize important organizations in the community.

“They don’t have to do this but they are just kind giving people and they want to keep the footprint in the greater Hazleton area doing well and growing,” Collaborative Autism Movement Executive Director Elieen Perchak.

“We’re humbled and honored to really help these groups out. When you see these little kids and the smile on their faces and the difference that it makes it thrill us to be able to do this,” Paul said.

Over the past several years, the paul and lisa family foundation has donated more than half a million dollars.