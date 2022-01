DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky person is $100,000 richer after winning on a Pennsylvania Lottery Keno ticket bought in Dallas.

The winning ticket was sold at the Dallas Kwik-Mart, 2384 Memorial Highway. The store will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Keno prizes can be collected up to one year from the drawing date. For more information on how to claim prizes, players should contact the nearest Lottery office.