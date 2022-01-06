$100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Somerset County gas station

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday, Jan. 6, that a Somerset county store sold a $100,000 Powerball Ticket for the Jan. 5 drawing.

While it wasn’t the estimated $632.6 million jackpot, a winning ticket of $100,000 was sold at One Stop in Jennerstown, Pa. The location will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls, 6-14-25-33-46, and had the Red Powerball 17. Additionally, the ticket purchased the $1 Power Play option, doubling the winnings from $50,000 to $100,000 as the Power Play multiplier was two times.

The winning ticket holders have up to one year from yesterday, Jan. 5 to turn in and claim the money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

