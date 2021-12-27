$100,000 in meds stolen on Christmas Eve leads to arrest

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) – A Luzerne County man is facing multiple theft-related charges as he is accused of taking a tote containing $100,000 worth of medication on Christmas Eve from a pharmacy delivery truck.

Eric Sutter, 36, is being charged with two felony and two misdemeanor theft-related charges after police recovered the tote in bushes along Fox Hollow and Plank Road near the Pyramid Healthcare facility in Allegheny Township.

Shutter first denied taking the medication to police but was eventually seen taking off when he saw a police vehicle near a car wash. Police later found Shutter hiding under a pine tree in a residential yard behind the car wash where he admitted to taking the medication.

Sutter is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $25,000. Sutter’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 6, 2022.