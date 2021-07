DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County say over $1,000 worth of canned beer and clams were stolen from a cooler at the Dalton Fire Company carnival last week.

According to police, the theft happened Saturday or Sunday morning between 4:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. The carnival ended Saturday night after a power outage.

Money raised at the carnival benefits the fire department all year.

Police are looking for a white pickup truck they believe was involved in the incident.