1,000 New Jobs Coming to Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf announced that Chewy, an online company for pet parents, will expand its operations in Lackawanna County.

According to the Governor’s office, the company has pledged to invest upwards of $35 million into the expansion and create at least 1,000 new, full-time jobs in Archbald, Lackawanna County.

The company’s expansion will allow them to deliver millions of products to its customer’s faster.

This will be Chewy’s third Pennsylvania fulfillment center, another located in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

“We are delighted to welcome a business with the standing and quality reputation of Chewy to the Valley View Business Park. The Chamber team was pleased to work with the commonwealth, NorthPoint Development, and Cushman & Wakefield in the successful attraction of Chewy to Northeast Pennsylvania, as well as Archbald Borough, Valley View School District and Lackawanna County in making this major investment a reality,” Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Chewy will be located in a facility in the Valley View Business Park, a mixed-use business park, part of a 1,300-acre development project, developed by The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, using several funding sources, including support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through various loan and grant programs.