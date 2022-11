EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We asked and you delivered all day! As part of our Children First Initiative, Eyewitness News joined forces with the Salvation Army to collect new and gently used coats for kids in our area.

Over the span of 12 hours at our three locations, you donated more than 1,000 children’s coats.

Eyewitness News wants to thank everyone who donated and everyone involved was a success, but only because of all of you.