NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Around 100 cows were saved after flames tore through a barn in Northumberland County.

Overlook Fire Company Station 290

Huge flames poured from a bar near Shamokin Thursday night on Ash Road around 6:00 p.m.

Before firefighters arrived they said the owners saved 100 cows from the burning barn.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.