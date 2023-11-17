WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Reports have said they have located the missing girl.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, 10-year-old Kyrieanna Miskewicz was last seen in the area of Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre.

Police say she is four foot three, 60lbs with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved leopard print shirt, dark blue jeans, and sparkly light-up sneakers, noted police.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact 911 or (570) 208-4200.