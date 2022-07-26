MOUNT CARMEL BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department reported that a 10-year-old boy was missing around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Leonidas Godshall, from Mount Carmel Northumberland County, is a 10-year-old white male approximately four foot eleven and approximately 100 pounds.

Officials said Godshall was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He also had his black and chrome mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding Godshall should contact Mount Carmel Borough Police Department at (570)339-6020 or (570)648-3868.