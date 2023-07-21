DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area youngster is making lemonade but it’s not your average lemonade stand.

10-year-old Avery Dietrick is on a roll. For the fourth year, her lemonade stand is open, and she is raising money for animal shelters in the area.

On the menus hot dogs, baked goods, and of course lemonade. She also has t-shirts and bracelets for sale.

This year’s proceeds will go to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge. She says her reason for doing this is simply because of her love for animals.

“I just think that every shelter needs a hand just to help out and donate some money because it’s a lot sometimes to get all the food treats and toys that every dog and cat needs,” said Avery.

One customer has been coming to support Avery and her mission for the past two years.

“I bought a little bit of everything. I had the lemonade, a couple of baked goods, and a hot dog, but her lemonade is always the best,” Nikki Price from Dupont.

And by 2;00 p.m. she passed last year’s total of $1,040 putting her at a little over $1,229.

“I think it’s great um you know I guess it’s kind of motivation for her too you know seeing all this you know it’s good feedback for her. It’s a very good thing that she’s decided to do and having the community and our family, and everyone support her you know it’s just a great event, and hopeful we’ll be doing it for many years to come,” explained Ronnie Dietrick Avery’s dad.

“I think it’s very important because um no kill shelters are very important especially today it is very hard to even find a shelter that will take animals and I think supporting something like this is very important,” added Price.

With recent veterinarian costs Blue Chip Farm is beyond grateful for this donation.

“We’re overwhelmed with it. we can use all the help we can get we’ve had some dogs and cats lately that have really cost us a lot of money,” says Marg Bart founder and president of Blue Chip Farm.

Bart also wants people to know how thankful they are.

“Thank you so much we appreciate the effort and you know lemonade stands seem to have a big impact on people who drink their fun lemonade and support us so it’s a great cause,” continued Bart.

Avery says she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

The final total from Avery’s lemonade stand was $1,601 and some of the money will help a dog named, Hailey get the surgery she needs.