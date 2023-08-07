DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To celebrate the opening of the new Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) at Dickson City Commons the store is offering a three-day 10% off deal.

All in-store wines, spirits, and accessories in this location will be 10% off during regular business hours starting Monday, August 7, through Wednesday, August 9.

The 10% off sale is only on items in this store during these three days.

The Dickson City FW&GS will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The store phone number is 570-489-1361 and to find additional store locations and hours, visit the FW&GS website.