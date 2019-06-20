10 Injured in Allentown Nightclub Shooting

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Lehigh County investigating an early morning shooting outside an Allentown Night Club, Ten people were shot in an early morning shooting.

It happened near the Deja Vu Nightclub. Authorities say the victims were standing on the sidewalk just outside the club when the shots rang out.

So far no one has been arrested, and police are still trying to determine a motive.

All of the wounded were being treated in the hospital and are expected to recover.

