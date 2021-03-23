10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, found in trash bags in ditch, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – An investigation is underway after 10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown into a ditch in North Carolina.

The dogs were found while volunteers were cleaning up along the side of the road during Robeson County’s “Operation Spring Cleaning,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

“Sadly and under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs (mostly but not all pit-bulls) wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank,” said the sheriff, describing pictures of black bags in the water. He added, “But we won’t display the dogs themselves.”

Wilkins said along with the dogs, a total of 1,545 large bags of trash were collected during the cleanup. Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and a new 65-inch TV still in the box were recovered.