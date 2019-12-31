1 Year Later: West Hazleton Fire Still Under Investigation

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been nearly one year since fire ripped through an apartment building in West Hazleton. Click Here for the original story.

One person was killed and 11 people left homeless including three young children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as does efforts to identify the human remains inside.

Police believe it is the body of a resident of the building.

The land where the building once stood is now a parking lot.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will update the investigation and talk with neighbors and nearby business owners about the tragedy and the many unanswered questions connected to the fire tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.