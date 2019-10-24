$1 Million Winning Scratch-Off Ticket Sold in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE-WYOU-TV) Someone in Scranton could be $1 million dollars richer.

Lottery players are being urged to check there tickets after a winning Mega Millionaire ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart in the city.

Mega Millionaire is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Convenient Food Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.