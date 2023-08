DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winning $1 million scratch-off was sold in Dunmore.

The million dollars was won on the Million Dollar Cashfall Scratch-off. This scratch-off is $20 and has a top prize of a million dollars.

The scratch-off was sold at M Kumar P Inc., 914 Dunmore St., Throop. The store also reserved a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.