HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Wayne County sold a lucky customer a $1 million PA Lottery Scratch-Off.

According to Pennsylvania Lotter, Tri-State Tobacco on Wellwood Avenue in Hawley sold a $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off.

Tri-State Tobacco receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted online. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.