EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in Pennsylvania.

According to PA Lottery, the $1 million ticket matched five of five numbers without the Powerball.

Another three tickets were sold worth $50,000 that matched 4 of the 5 numbers and hit the Powerball. If Power Play were active the tickets would have been worth $100,000.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $685 million for this week.