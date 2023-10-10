MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Monroe County.

According to the PA Lottery on October 6, Tobacco 2 on 2838 Route 611 in Tannersville sold the Mega-Millions $1 million winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball drawings of 12-24-46-57-66 but not the yellow Mega ball which was 22, as stated in the release.

Tobacco 2 will earn a 5,000 bonus for selling the winning Mega Millions.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

PA Lottery says the winning ticket purchased at the retailer should immediately be signed on the back. The next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to the valued at $20 million or $8.7 million cash for the next drawing on October 10.