SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Laundry Project is coming to Scranton's South Side Laundromat on Tuesday as the pandemic has increased reliance on the service.

When people need to choose how to spend their limited resources, laundry is often low on the list of priorities compared to heating and groceries. The Laundry Project pays fees for laundry loads and volunteers assist residents while creating a caring and entertaining environment for their children.