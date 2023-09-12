STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County that closed a road for several hours.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Stroud Area Regional Police were called to the 700 block of 9th Street in Stroudsburg for a reported car and motorcycle crash.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The road reopened around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more details as they become available.