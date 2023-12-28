SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is injured after a stabbing incident Thursday night.

Scranton Police were called to the 1200 block of Loomis Avenue in Scranton for an alleged stabbing.

Details are limited at this time, but 28/22 News crews on the scene confirmed the call for the reported stabbing came in just after 9:00 Thursday night and there are no other injuries reported.

This is still an active police investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.