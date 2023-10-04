HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to Hazleton Wednesday night after a reported shooting.

On October 4 at 5:45 p.m., The Hazleton City Police Department reports officers were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Vine Street.

After officers arrived on scene, Hazleton City Police say they found a wounded victim who was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening.

Officers report they were able to find the suspected shooter and take them into custody without incident, transporting them to City Hall.

The investigation is ongoing into this incident and 28/22 News will provide more informaiton as it becomes available.