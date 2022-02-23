1 in 4 children impacted by a parent addicted to drugs or alcohol

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed substance use disorder into the spotlight. Heavy drinking and drug use by adults have increased in the past two years and have affected more than just the user.

Cathy Ryzner provides encouragement to clients of the addiction treatment center Miners Medical. Ryzner is a certified recovery specialist who walked the dark walk of substance use disorder for decades. The odds were against her growing up.

“I’m an adult child of an alcoholic. So I lived a very tumultuous childhood. Always on guard. Walking on eggshells,” said Cathy Ryzner, Certified Recover Specialist at Miners Medical.

She began using it at a young age.

“Marijuana. Alcohol. I was already smoking cigarettes though at nine, at nine years old. So, I had a very long history. I didn’t get clean until 2006,” explained Ryzner.

These days, one in four children lives in a household with someone suffering from substance use disorder.

Cathy Ryzner says on the phone, “It is scary. It’s a scary time in the world. It is. You’re right about that.”

Research shows young people raised in a substance use disorder environment are four times more likely to become addicted if they start using alcohol or illegal drugs.

“So, the family really needs to understand that this is a family disease. It affects the entire family,” Stefanie Wolownik – Prevention Education Specialist at the Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Prevention Education Specialist Stefanie Wolownik work to deter substance use disorder among children and adults.

She emphasizes that substance use disorder in the family is not children’s fault and that they need support to avoid becoming part of the statistics.

“There are signs and symptoms and things like that,” said Wolownik.

Wolownik says breaking this cycle of addiction is an uphill battle locally. Luzerne County ranks third in the state for alcohol use disorder.

Wolownik has a new tool to tackle substance use disorder among families.

She was recently trained in a parenting program called Families in Recovery. She hopes to begin the program next month.