PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a person was found dead in their home after a fire put itself out.

Fire Chief Allan Capozucca of the Pittston Township Fire Department told 28/22 News at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to assist Emergency Medical Services.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews say they found a body and water coming out of the mobile home.

Chief Capozuccca explained there was a fire in the walls of the home, but the flames caused a water line to burst which extinguished the fire.

The fire was declared accidental by Pennsylvania State Police, according to the fire chief.

Chief Capozucca said a coroner was called to help in the investigation, but we have not heard back from the Luzerne County Coroner’s office at this time.

This is a developing story at this time and 28/22 News will provide more information when it becomes available.