LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

According to PSP on Monday, January 1, around 3:38 a.m. troopers responded to a reported vehicle crash on I-80 near mile marker 217.6 in Liberty Township.

PSP says the vehicle was traveling east on I-80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off of the road, and struck an embankment just north of the travel lanes. Police say the vehicle overturned just before it struck a tree.

State Police say the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old, Anthony Machi, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transferred to Geisinger Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

Troopers added that the passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old, Yainyles Gomez was also not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.