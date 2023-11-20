THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials confirm one person was confirmed dead after a fire broke out in Thompson Township.

Thompson Hose Company President Bob Conklin confirmed with 28/22 News crews from the Thompson Hose Company and surrounding areas were called to a third alarm fully involved structure fire on the 20000 block of State Route 171 in Thompson Township, Susquehanna County.

Pennsylvania State Police and the County Coroner were confirmed to be on scene after one person was confirmed dead, President Conklin told 28/22 News.

An investigation is underway into the incident and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to President Conklin.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as information is made available.