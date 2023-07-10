WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Who wants to be a billionaire? Not one, but two massive lottery jackpots are up for grabs over the next two days.

One expert says getting the winning lottery numbers would be like flipping heads 28-times in a row, and according to the national weather service, you’re 250 times more likely to be hit by lighting.

All Throughout Monday, people have been turning out at the Anthracite News Stand on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre to buy tickets for the Powerball drawing. The estimated payout is $675 million.

On Tuesday night, there will be a mega millions drawing worth an estimated $480 million. Combined, the two jackpots are worth more than a billion dollars.

Lottery officials say the Powerball Jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest, while the Mega Millions Jackpot is the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history.

