HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a man in custody they say had a stolen gun and drugs meant to be sold.

On Thursday around 10:00 a.m., Hazleton City Police said they were bringing Dezmond Rivera to a sober party at the Hazleton Motor Inn. When police released Rivera, he began arguing with the individual police were bringing him to.

Authorities said Rivera gave officers permission to search the hotel room during this argument with the sober party.

Upon entering the room, investigators said they saw drugs and drug packaging materials in plain view.

Further search of the room led officers to find a gun stolen out of Hellertown Police Department with 86 bullets according to a release from the Hazleton Police Department.

Officials said they seized the stolen gun, ammunition, 47.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and unidentified pills.

Rivera was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and related charges. He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional facility on $25,00 straight bail.