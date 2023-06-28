EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a retailer in northeastern PA sold a ticket worth over $1,000,000.

According to PA Lottery, a progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,877,894.50 for the Pennsylvania Progressive game was sold Tuesday.

Lakeview Plaza Market, on Route 739, in Dingmans Ferry, Pike County receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000.

The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s app.