EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold Sunday worth $1.7 million in the Commonwealth.

According to PA Lottery, the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-27-32-33-37, to win $1,713,561.50.

Turkey Hill, on Route 87 in Montoursville earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.