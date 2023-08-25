EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.7 million drawing was sold in Northeastern PA.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 3-7-8-11-36-41, to win the $1.7 million jackpot prize.

Sunrise Market Inc., on Sunrise Avenue, in Honesdale, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.